This game-changing Tesla could soon smash a global sales record — here's why this model is flying off lots

Tesla's Model Y is the company's best-selling model by far, and it could soon smash a global sales record for 2024.

The Model Y is popular among Tesla drivers because it is reasonably priced, has great tech, and has earned a 5-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This popularity could have led the car to break record sales and become the world's best-selling vehicle by volume for 2024, as reported by Teslarati. If it achieves the milestone, the Model Y will be the best-selling vehicle by volume for two years in a row, which is impressive for a premium electric car.

This achievement comes after Tesla announced that it had produced its 7 millionth vehicle in October. The Model Y accounts for a large portion of these sales. This news is a testament to the rise in popularity of electric vehicles as drivers realize the many benefits of switching their gas-guzzling car for an EV.

EVs are much cheaper to run than cars powered by dirty energy, especially if you charge them during off-peak hours when the cost of electricity is lower. A Consumer Reports study in 2020 found that EV drivers spend approximately 60% less on fuel each year compared to drivers of gas-powered vehicles. Additionally, EVs are cheaper to maintain because they have fewer moving parts and components that need service.

The rise in EV adoption has also resulted in increased competition as other car manufacturers look to jump on board with electrifying their cars. Increased production and competition have driven down the cost of owning an EV, making them a cheaper option in the long run than gas-powered cars.

Switching to an EV is also good for the planet and public health. This is because they don't produce tailpipe pollution, which contributes to warming our planet and has been linked to several health conditions.

