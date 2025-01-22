Tesla Model 3 earns big title from top motor magazine: 'Remains the benchmark in its class'

Top Swedish motoring publication Teknikens Värld crowned the Tesla Model 3 as a runaway winner of its 2024 Car of the Year award. That is despite the Model Y being expected to reign as the nation's top-selling car for the second straight year, per Carup.

Teslarati detailed the latest honor for the Model 3 while explaining why the vehicle stood clear of its competition. They noted Teknikens Värld was most appreciative of the Model 3's "well-rounded and refined" offering for drivers. The "substantial" updates to the 2024 vehicle that importantly didn't include any price increases were a big factor.

In the write-up, translated by Teslarati, the publication said the Model 3 "remains the benchmark in its class" due to both its practicality and price. They admitted it might not be the most fun car you could buy but noted, "when you factor in all the factors like charging network, app control, handling, and performance, it's hard to argue against."

If you're wondering about the Model Y, it wasn't too far behind and finished third in the rankings, with the Volkswagen Golf as runner-up. That pecking order may be temporary, as the publication hinted that updates like the Model 3's could vault the Model Y up the ranks. Car and Driver reported that the updated Model Y, codenamed Juniper, is taking shape after Tesla quietly unveiled the new version on its Chinese consumer site.

For drivers thinking about switching to an EV, the Model 3 and other Teslas are certainly appetizing options. Buying a Tesla comes with access to industry-low maintenance costs, the robust Supercharger network, major fuel savings, reduced contribution to tailpipe pollution, and innovative tech that includes impressive safety features.

In Sweden, Tesla generated positive headlines in 2024 by opening its Superchargers to all EVs. Another exciting development in the country was a breakthrough in battery production from scientists that could revolutionize the range of EVs in the future.

Commenters on Teslarati were gung-ho on the Model 3 gaining another honor.

"I can attest that the 2024+ Model 3 is the best sedan available on planet Earth right now," a commenter wrote.

"That has to be pretty aggravating to IF Metall," another reader suggested, referencing the idea of Sweden's trade union seeing a foreign brand topping the leaderboard.

"Congratulations Tesla on an excellent vehicle," a user declared.

