Tesla’s new, unreleased Model Y update stirs speculation — what we can expect from ‘Juniper’

In the near future, EV giant Tesla is expected to release an updated version of the Model Y, its most popular model, titled “Juniper.” Here’s what we know about the forthcoming vehicle so far.

The company recently released the updated “Highland” version of its Model 3, and the Juniper features are expected to echo those from the Highland. The changes appear to be primarily cosmetic and decorative rather than performance-based — Forbes reports that the body panels will be tweaked, the wheel designs will be updated, the fascias on the front and rear of the vehicle will be different, and the overall vehicle will be available in new colors.

In addition, the vehicle is expected to have reduced noise, vibration, and harshness (which is abbreviated to NVH) and new acoustic glass. The cabin of the car will also be retooled, and the suspension geometry, rear subframe mount, and suspension bushings are all expected to be altered.

MotorTrend reports that the updated model will hit the market sometime this year.

In 2023, the Model Y made history as the first EV to become the bestselling car model in the world, beating out the Toyota Corolla despite costing almost twice as much. The vehicle was especially popular in California, one of the biggest EV markets on the planet.

Besides the Ford F-150 pickup truck, the Model Y was the bestselling vehicle in the United States for the first three quarters of 2023.

The new-and-improved Model Y is just one of many intriguing developments that Tesla has up its sleeve. The company has also recently begun production on electric Semis used for transportation in its manufacturing process, debuted a lithium lab to produce better batteries, and is even trying to rework Australia’s power grid with clean energy.

