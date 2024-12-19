Tesla's latest update includes a feature vehicle owners are clamoring to see more of: 'I hope all cars will have this ASAP'

While Tesla's update 2024.44 was somewhat low-key due to the upcoming holiday update, one of its new safety features is drawing raves.

A driver posted a video of the highly useful door-stopping feature in action on X, formerly known as Twitter, with NotATeslaApp lending context to the footage.

In the video, a car approaches a parked Tesla on the side of the highway. To demonstrate the feature, the person in the driver's seat attempts to open the door in a dangerous fashion as the car comes into a blind spot.

In response, the car stops the door from opening, makes a beeping noise, lights up a blind spot warning, and alerts the passenger why the door won't open on the center console. All in all, this is a nice fail-safe for when someone or something you might not spot approaches your door.









The driver followed up to a question on the sensitivity of the feature, writing that in their testing, it's more on the "riskier side." That means a no-look door open is still probably a bad idea for drivers.

It's worth noting you can override the feature on a second attempt to open the door, and it's an optional feature to begin with, per NotATeslaApp. While cars are the most obvious things to detect, the camera is intended to pick up pedestrians, cyclists, strollers, and traffic cones, among other approaching objects.

NotATeslaApp noted that the feature is solely for front passengers and is available on just the 2024 Model 3 for now. It speculated that the feature would be rolled out for the Cybertruck soon and even guessed that it could eventually be made available for all vehicles.

The innovative feature highlights the tech advancements that are a key selling point for Tesla's EVs and products. These advancements include Tesla's industry-leading Supercharger network and other aspects of the company, such as battery production and Megapacks.

For drivers looking to switch to an EV, Tesla offers access to fuel savings and industry-low maintenance costs. There's also a reduction in individual contribution to tailpipe pollution and dirty energy reliance that warms the planet with worsening results.

Commenters on X were impressed by the safety feature's performance and clamoring to see more of it.

"Wow. What a great feature," one wrote.

"I hope all cars will have this ASAP," another user stated.

