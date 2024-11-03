Tesla owner reveals massive gas savings after 20,000-plus miles of electric driving: 'This is great'

"If you've determined that you need a new car, electric is the way to go."

If you were to walk onto a car dealership lot today thinking about buying an electric vehicle, one of the first ways a salesperson might try to reel you in would be boasting about how much you could save on gas.

Is that selling point all it's made out to be? One Redditor had a way to find out.

In a post in the subreddit r/TeslaLounge, they showed how they calculated how much money the last 20,000 miles of charges in their Tesla cost them. Then, they compared the total to how much the same distance would have cost in their previous gas-powered SUV.

The winner was clear as day — the cost of electric charges came out to $309.75, while 20,000 miles' worth of gas tanks reached $2,774.90. That's over $2,400 in savings for driving a number of miles that many Americans will pass every one or two years, according to the Zebra.

The original poster used Tessie, an alternative Tesla management tool, to figure out their savings. They wrote how they prefer it over the standard Tesla App due to its better gas savings calculations.



No matter how EV charging costs are broken down, massive savings are on the table when drivers don't have to pay for gas ever again. In the past, Tesla has even offered free use of its Superchargers to new buyers for a limited time.

On top of their significant wallet-friendliness over time, EVs also provide a major benefit to the planet by curbing the amount of pollution generated on the roads. That's because they don't rely on the extraction, burning, and emitting of dirty fuel sources that overheat the planet, like traditional cars do.

"This is great! I really need to get the @ home wall connector installed," one commenter wrote under the original post.

"If you've determined that you need a new car, electric is the way to go," another affirmed.

