Heart-pounding footage shows Tesla safety feature save family from high-speed crash: 'Grateful for this life-saving tech'

While Tesla's self-driving feature has come under scrutiny over the last several years, it came in handy when a family crossed paths with a deer in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. As detailed by Teslarati, their footage was shared to X, formerly Twitter, showing Tesla's Full Self-Driving being able to detect a deer racing across a freeway.

The car promptly hit the brakes, preventing a collision with the deer and potentially saving a family from a fatal car accident.

Tesla FSD just saved our family, a deer, and the car! Driving at 110 km/h when a deer suddenly crossed our path—Tesla's Full Self-Driving instantly detected it, smoothly braked, and prevented what could have been a major accident. Grateful for this life-saving tech! #TeslaFSD… pic.twitter.com/tag55nNKsx — Manoranjan Haobam (@HaobamMano) November 10, 2024

The original poster was driving 110 kilometers per hour (about 68 mph) on the freeway. "Tesla FSD just saved our family, a deer, and the car," they said. "A deer suddenly crossed our path — Tesla's Full Self-Driving instantly detected it, smoothly braked, and prevented what could have been a major accident. Grateful for this life-saving tech!"

While Tesla's FSD requires drivers to remain alert at all times, the company has been continuously improving its features and software. The electric vehicle's cameras capture real-time footage, and the trained artificial intelligence "neural network" helps to advise the car's decision-making.

Tesla has been working to make its cars more affordable, too, recently telling shareholders, per CleanTechnica: "In order to continue accelerating the world's transition to sustainable energy, we need to make EVs affordable for everyone, including making total cost of ownership per mile competitive with all forms of transportation."

The Model S, which can travel up to 450 miles per full charge, is going for upward of $74,000, while the new Model 3 is sitting in the $40,000 range — which is actually one of the 11 cheapest EVs on the market. EVs help reduce your carbon footprint by reducing tailpipe pollution as well as the need for mining oil, natural gas, and other dirty energy sources.

If you're in the market to switch to an EV, reduce your carbon footprint, and try new safety features, get started by finding out which car is the best for you and what rebates may be available.

