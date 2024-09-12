New study finds one of Tesla's greatest assets doesn't have wheels — here's how the automaker is dominating EV charging

"Both Tesla and non-Tesla owners find charging their vehicles at Tesla Supercharger facilities is most satisfying."

When most consumers picture Tesla's biggest successes, their mind jumps to its head-turning electric vehicles. For instance, the increasingly popular Cybertruck is hard to miss.

So, it may surprise many that one of Tesla's biggest wins isn't even an EV. It's the Tesla Supercharger Network, which, as Teslarati reports, was in a class of its own in J.D. Power's most recent Electric Vehicle Experience Public Charging Study.

With an index score of 731 out of 1,000, Tesla's Supercharger Network handily beat out rivals such as ChargePoint (627), EVgo (566), and Electrify America (559).

This dominance in customer satisfaction is undoubtedly why more car brands are adopting Tesla's North American Charging Standard, known commonly as NACS. It allows vehicle owners to access the most reliable and efficient fast-charging experience available.

Brent Gruber, J.D. Power Executive Director of the EV Practice, echoed this takeaway in his comments on the study.

"Overall, both Tesla and non-Tesla owners find charging their vehicles at Tesla Supercharger facilities is most satisfying," he said. "Non-Tesla owners — like those with EVs from Ford or Rivian who now have access to the Supercharger network — appreciate the ability to charge at the broad network of Tesla chargers that was previously unavailable to them."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Tesla charging stations are continuing to innovate by implementing plans to increase charge speed, for instance. As Teslarati notes, they're also expanding their footprint with a 23% increase in locations year over year.

These improvements are a boon to existing EV drivers, as well as those weighing whether to make their next vehicle an EV.

Choosing an EV offers benefits like up to $7,500 in tax credits, maintenance and fuel savings, as well as lowering air pollution.

One of the biggest roadblocks for consumers is range anxiety. That concern arises when drivers lack access to reliable and fast charging stations.

Judging by consumer satisfaction, Tesla is doing its part to ease those fears by providing a superior experience for drivers.

Teslarati commenters weren't surprised at all by the study's results.

"Doubtful every other automaker would have jumped on NACS if this wasn't true," a commenter astutely noted.

"This looks like a fake study," another commenter joked, sharing a lopsided graph to illustrate Tesla's incredible dominance. "There is no way the other networks could rank 'almost as good' as the Supercharger Network."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.