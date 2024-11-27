Tesla video showcases impressive feature of reengineered Model 3: 'Ultra silent'

For a smooth ride that blocks out the noise of the elements, Tesla wants car shoppers to consider the new edition of its Model 3.

As detailed by Teslarati, Tesla released the Highland, the latest update to its six-year-old Model 3 series, earlier this year. The company recently posted a promotional video on an official account on X, previously known as Twitter, highlighting the car's "significantly improved ambient noise isolation" and calling it "ultra silent."

The video switches perspectives back and forth from a loud rainstorm outside to the muffled near-silence inside the new Model 3.

"Enjoy a whisper-quiet cabin, thanks to 360-degree acoustic glass," Tesla says of the Model 3 on its website. "Take in the sky underneath an all-glass roof that lets in light while protecting you from harmful UV rays."









The X video received mixed reactions in the replies. The Model 3 had well-known issues with rattling noises in the past, so this upgrade has been widely discussed. Many agreed with Tesla that the new model sounds quieter than older versions of the car, while some commented that they haven't noticed much difference.

In a review originally published by Forbes, Larry Magid said the latest model is "a major improvement."

"Although there [are] a few cosmetic changes to the outside of the car, what I mostly noticed is that it's much quieter and smoother than my old Model 3. Tesla says it's 20% quieter and I believe it. It actually seems even better than that," he said.

Members of the r/TeslaModel3 sub on Reddit have also discussed the new Highland model in comments and posts since the update.

"The difference is night and day. The dual-pane windows throughout the car make a huge impact," one user said.

They noted in their post that they previously owned the 2021 version of the Model 3 and needed to have the door and window seals professionally adjusted multiple times.

"It feels like someone high up at Tesla drove the car daily and decided to fix every little annoyance," they said. "When compared to other manufacturers like Ford, which still struggle with issues like rust, it's clear that Tesla is learning quickly on both the hardware and software fronts."

Whether it's a Tesla or another maker, switching to an EV benefits consumers and the environment. A typical car produces over 10,000 pounds of carbon pollution per year, according to the EPA, while EVs produce zero tailpipe pollution. They also save consumers cash, requiring less maintenance and no gas.

The better the cars are, the more people will be willing to make the switch, so upgrades like those by Tesla are welcome.

