Experts issue warning after disturbing surge in animal rescue calls: 'It's distressing to see'

"The public can help us protect animals and avoid these incidents happening in the first place."

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has raised alarms about the impact litter has on local wildlife in the United Kingdom, pleading with people to be more responsible with their trash.

What's happening?

According to BBC, the RSPCA reported littering incidents in regions like West Midlands, Greater London, Birmingham, Black Country, Coventry, Staffordshire, Worcestershire, and many more locations.

One duck could've starved due to a plastic ring around its neck that prevented it from swallowing. Another duckling nearly died from ingesting a deflated balloon. A hedgehog was found with an elastic band cutting into the middle of its body. Thankfully, all three of these creatures were able to be saved. But not all animals are so fortunate.

Fishing tackle litter accounted for 34% of litter-related calls to the RSPCA in 2024. But balloons, plastic rings, elastic bands, plastic bags, food packaging, and other litter are just as dangerous.

The RSPCA's anti-litter campaign manager, Carrie Stones, expressed frustration and concern. She said, "It's distressing to see how our native wildlife is being affected by litter. Our rescuers deal with so many avoidable incidents."

Why are these incidents disturbing?

Not only does this litter threaten individual animals, but it also threatens essential ecosystems. It's tragic when any animal suffers or dies due to unnecessary litter. However, when excessive litter impacts an area, whole species can disappear and ecosystems collapse.

Every species is important in an ecosystem. Without biodiversity, fragile ecosystems fall apart, causing terrible ripple effects. It leads to human food insecurity, water insecurity, lower air quality, extreme weather, and more.

Furthermore, plastic pollution releases harmful gases that rapidly heat the planet. Recycling and choosing alternatives to plastic products help the environment immensely. Protecting and conserving as many species as possible and using less plastic is crucial to slowing down changes to the climate and thus cooling the planet.

What's being done to reduce the litter?

RSPCA urges people to dispose of waste responsibly and help reverse the damage already done. The organization asks people to cut up trash like balloons and plastic rings to reduce their threat to animals.

Stones is the organizer for the Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Spring Clean campaign. She explained that spring is ideal for a cleanup project. It's right before breeding season, and young animals are particularly at risk. Their small size and lack of experience make them likely to get tangled or ingest litter.

She stated, "The public can help us protect animals and avoid these incidents happening in the first place."

Whether you live in the UK or not, you can dispose of waste thoughtfully and join cleanup initiatives to protect these creatures and help the planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.