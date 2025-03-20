  • Home Home

Resident shares striking photo after collecting one type of litter throughout their hometown: 'These things need to be banned'

by Michael Muir
In the United States, an average of 4.5 disposable vape cartridges are thrown out every second. A resident took to Reddit to show just how much needless litter is generated. In a series of pictures, they gave a stark visual reminder of a growing problem.

"This is the accumulation of picking up vapes in one small section of one small town over a year. 101 vapes and some parts," they wrote. "These things need to be banned."

The outrage generated by the thread raises a key issue with vapes and disposable electronics in general. Even vapes that don't end up as litter still pose a major environmental concern. Huge amounts of electronic waste are carelessly dumped in landfills every year, leaving toxic, nonbiodegradable materials to rot. A United Nations Environment Programme report estimated that 60%-90% of all e-waste was dumped illegally. 

Many programs by companies like Trashie, Best Buy, and others reward you for trading in old electronics. However, vapes are notoriously hard to trade in and recycle and are among the worst offenders when it comes to e-waste. Their plastic shell renders recyclable materials useless, and the lithium in the batteries, which could otherwise be put to good use, is instead left to present a hazard when improperly disposed of. 

Others have also expressed their growing concern over the amount of vape litter found nearly everywhere, which threatens the environment, human health, wildlife, and pets

Comments on the post strongly supported the original poster and shared calls for regulation

"I'm in full agreement about banning these. 'Disposable' electronics... What a crock," said one commenter

"One of my biggest reasons I quit vaping was how horrifically wasteful it was. … Smoking is horrible but at least it's not piling tech into landfills," noted one more. 

Of course, tobacco has enormous health and environmental consequences, too, but the problems caused by disposable vapes should be taken seriously.

