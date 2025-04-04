Rare creatures return to nature reserve for first time in more than 400 years: 'Real watershed moment in the history of the species'

Wild beavers have been extinct in the United Kingdom for more than 400 years. However, that narrative has changed, as the wild beaver has been reintroduced in a Dorset nature reserve, BBC News reported.

Following the English government's decision to reintroduce wild populations to the country's wetlands and rivers, two pairs of beavers are now living in Little Sea lake in Studland, Purbeck. They came from the Beaver Trust in Scotland.

After assisting with the licensed wild release, the National Trust called the successful reintroduction a "real watershed moment in the history of the species."

The reintroduction is exciting news for the local ecosystem. The beaver population not only supports the country's biodiversity but also helps promote the health of the "water quality in Poole Harbour," according to Tracey Churcher from the National Trust at Purbeck.

"Getting the wetlands back into our landscape is absolutely critical in restoring our ecosystems and making sure that they function efficiently and making sure that we do not stay as the most nature depleted country in the long term," Churcher told BBC.

The reintroduction of wild beavers serves as a key step in preserving England's wetland habitats. Beavers are especially important in supporting and maintaining the entire local ecosystem. Known as "nature's architects," according to BBC, beavers influence the landscape's layout by constructing dams that combat flooding and droughts.

In fact, Rewilding Britain identifies beavers as a keystone species due to their vital role as ecological engineers. Their dams also prevent soil erosion and provide habitats for various species.

Overhunting threatened the survival of beaver populations in England, per Forestry England. They were extensively hunted for their fur, and by the 16th century, they were extinct in the U.K. As a result, the reintroduction and further protection of wild beavers are essential for ensuring their success as a species.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



