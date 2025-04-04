  • Outdoors Outdoors

Rare creatures return to nature reserve for first time in more than 400 years: 'Real watershed moment in the history of the species'

"Absolutely critical."

by Juliana Marino
"Absolutely critical."

Photo Credit: iStock

Wild beavers have been extinct in the United Kingdom for more than 400 years. However, that narrative has changed, as the wild beaver has been reintroduced in a Dorset nature reserve, BBC News reported.

Following the English government's decision to reintroduce wild populations to the country's wetlands and rivers, two pairs of beavers are now living in Little Sea lake in Studland, Purbeck. They came from the Beaver Trust in Scotland.

After assisting with the licensed wild release, the National Trust called the successful reintroduction a "real watershed moment in the history of the species."

The reintroduction is exciting news for the local ecosystem. The beaver population not only supports the country's biodiversity but also helps promote the health of the "water quality in Poole Harbour," according to Tracey Churcher from the National Trust at Purbeck.

"Getting the wetlands back into our landscape is absolutely critical in restoring our ecosystems and making sure that they function efficiently and making sure that we do not stay as the most nature depleted country in the long term," Churcher told BBC.

The reintroduction of wild beavers serves as a key step in preserving England's wetland habitats. Beavers are especially important in supporting and maintaining the entire local ecosystem. Known as "nature's architects," according to BBC, beavers influence the landscape's layout by constructing dams that combat flooding and droughts.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

In fact, Rewilding Britain identifies beavers as a keystone species due to their vital role as ecological engineers. Their dams also prevent soil erosion and provide habitats for various species.

Overhunting threatened the survival of beaver populations in England, per Forestry England. They were extensively hunted for their fur, and by the 16th century, they were extinct in the U.K. As a result, the reintroduction and further protection of wild beavers are essential for ensuring their success as a species.

Should the government be paying people to hunt invasive species?

Definitely 👍

Depends on the animal 🤔

No way 👎

Just let people do it for free 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x