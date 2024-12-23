Lake visitor shares unbelievable before-and-after images after destructive trend: 'Wow'

"Glad to see your community is involved, too."

When human trash enters waterways, it can devastate the entire ecosystem. Not only can garbage trap and be ingested by wildlife, but it can also contribute to ideal conditions for mosquitos that carry dangerous diseases.

Perhaps that's one reason why a local advocate was so excited to share with r/DeTrashed about participating in three weekend cleanup efforts in her community and along a beloved lake.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Nothing makes me happier than cleaning up litter," the OP wrote in the caption.

Posts like this are important because they remind us of the prevalence of litter and how we can take action to preserve natural places close to home.

Litter has polluted crucial wildlife preserves that serve as bird habitats in tribal wetlands and ruined the pristine beauty of our national and state parks. Research revealed that rainwater collected in plastic litter attracts mosquitoes and puts people at more significant disease risks.

However, properly restored wetlands can actually curb harmful pollution in the air we breathe.

Community cleanup efforts are an excellent way to get involved if you want to take local climate action. Whether you start with your own neighborhood streets, a favorite hiking trail, or a lake like the OP, there's no shortage of outdoor areas that could use a little love.

You can join the efforts of large, established organizations with local chapters where you live. Or you can create a simple social media post to rally the help of friends and neighbors to pick up litter close to home.

Every tiny piece of trash picked up helps us live on a cleaner, greener planet while inspiring others to help more and litter less.

Litter-picking enthusiasts applauded the OP's weekend efforts and shared their appreciation in the comment section.

"Nice work!" one Reddit user wrote. "Glad to see your community is involved, too."

"Wow, impressive," a Redditor remarked on the transformational photos. "Thank you for your work."

Someone else commented, "You guys did such a marvelous job."

