Video urging people to reconsider common celebration sparks debate online: 'There are better ways'

What goes up, must come down.

When celebrating new life, love, or even memorializing those we have lost, it can be cathartic to use physical signs or traditions to show our emotions. That said, it's important these signs are not at the expense of our health or our planet.

In a TikTok compilation of balloon releases posted by LiveKindly (@livekindly), a page dedicated to sustainable living tips, no-waste DIYs, and plant-based news, the video shows gender reveal parties, funerals, and other celebrations where hundreds of balloons are let go into the sky. The clip pleads with viewers, "There are better ways."

The video ends with images of balloons washed up on beaches or being pulled from the ocean, with the instruction to "stop releasing balloons," implying the side effects of this celebration tactic can sincerely harm our world.

In the past, environmentalists have gone as far as to bring forward legislation to ban balloon releases, though it is difficult to enforce. The best way to stop these releases is to spread the word about the harm that can be done as well as the general effects of plastic or microplastic pollution.

What goes up must come down. When these balloons inevitably deflate and fall back down, they can get into our water supply. Even balloons marked "biodegradable" can take months to break down.

The effects of balloon debris on our environment doesn't stop at water pollution. They can harm or even kill animals, as the Wildlife Center of Virginia revealed. Some animals, like sea turtles or birds, can mistake a downed balloon for food and ingest it. Other animals have been found tangled in or choked by balloon strings, as the Lakewood, Ohio, website detailed.

LiveKindly's video has luckily struck a chord with viewers, who raced to the comments to show their outrage for this concern and their support for fixing the issue.

One user commented with a heartwarming story of how they avoided balloon release: "I made sure my mom knew I didn't want balloons thrown in the air for my gender reveal so she got me birds to keep! We've had them for almost 3yrs."

Another user offered a different suggestion for celebrations: "I'm trying to think of better alternatives: how cute would it be if everyone blew bubbles instead???"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.