Lawmakers propose stricter ban on common store item after shoppers find loophole: 'We've known for a very long time'

In an effort to combat plastic waste, numerous states have introduced bans on grocery stores' and restaurants' use of plastic bags at checkout.

In 2019, Oregon became the third state to enact such a ban, which was hailed by many as a positive step forward in the fight against plastic pollution, per The Oregonian. Five years later, environmental groups are reporting fewer discarded plastic bags, but not everyone is happy.

This is because under the legislation banning single-use plastic bags, restaurants and grocery stores were allowed to offer their customers thicker plastic bags as well as paper bags at a minimum cost of five cents per bag — and this cost was not enough to deter people from packing their groceries in plastic. However, proposed legislation could combat this problem by ruling out plastic bags completely.

If passed, Oregon Senate Bill 551, which is sponsored by Democrat Janeen Sollman of Hillsboro, will phase out other single-use plastics such as toiletries offered in hotels. California recently passed similar legislation that has banned plastic bags, and in January stores will only be able to offer recycled paper bags.

This step means that people will need to carry reusable shopping bags. There are lots of positives associated with reusable shopping bags. They hold more than single-use plastic ones and don't break as easily, which can make it easier to transport your groceries. They also reduce the amount of garbage produced by a household once they have been used several times.

Plastic pollution is a global problem that these bans address. According to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, 24 million tons of plastic reached the environment in 2019 alone. This plastic pollution poisons soil and groundwater, which can have serious health impacts on communities. Plastic can also cause significant harm to wildlife.

"We've known for a very long time that single-use plastic bags are wasteful," said Celeste Meiffren-Swango, state director of Environment Oregon, per The Oregonian.

"They pollute our communities, threaten our health and harm wildlife. Now we look forward to the Oregon Legislature taking action to get rid of all plastic bags at checkout, once and for all."

