Local group launches bold cleanup effort using unexpected tech: 'So many people are about this'

Great Lakes Great Responsibility is using technology to step up the fight against pollution in the Great Lakes. Founded by Meag Schwartz, the nonprofit focuses on protecting these vital freshwater resources — and now, they're making it easier for the community to get involved with high-tech self-service cleanup stations.

The organization recently put out a call to action on social media, hoping to raise "$5,000 for the five Great Lakes," as Schwartz told The Alpena News. In January, it surpassed its fundraising goal, reaching $5,250 — thanks to the generosity of donors, including a $2,000 contribution from an anonymous source through the Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan.

"So many people are about this and are willing to step up to the plate," Schwartz said. "We are still looking for more businesses that believe in a cleaner Great Lakes region and are willing to help."

The latest addition to their cleanup efforts is the installation of high-tech self-service stations, which will be set up at busy spots like Starlite Beach and the Small Boat Harbor in Alpena. At these stations, visitors can scan a QR code with their phones and log the trash they collect. The data from these cleanups will contribute to the Great Lakes One Million Challenge — an initiative aimed at removing one million pieces of litter from the region.

Since launching, Great Lakes Great Responsibility has already collected 361,176 pieces of trash, and that number continues to climb. The self-service stations will help track progress, making it easier for people to get involved while providing valuable data to support future conservation efforts.

"We are looking for well-trafficked beaches where a lot of people go," Schwartz said. "Wherever humans go, there is often going to be a lot of trash."

Cleanups like these have a direct and lasting impact on the environment. Reducing the litter and plastic pollution that often ends up in the lakes helps prevent it from breaking down into microplastics, which can contaminate water and harm wildlife. The trash collected also prevents dangerous debris from washing into local waterways, protecting aquatic ecosystems and the creatures that rely on them.

The growing support from donors and businesses shows that small actions — whether it's picking up trash or funding a cleanup initiative — can lead to bigger change. And for Schwartz, it's proof that people care about the Great Lakes and are ready to make a difference.

In your own community, you can take action, too. Whether it's organizing a local cleanup, helping track litter, donating to environmental causes, or even just picking up trash during your daily walk, every small action adds up.

You can reach out to local environmental groups to find out how to get involved or start your own initiative by placing trash collection stations in busy areas like parks or public spaces. And if you're near a body of water, consider taking action to keep it clean and educate others about the impact of pollution.

