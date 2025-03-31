Experts thrilled as critically endangered species resurfaces after years in hiding: 'Proven to be very effective'

"One of the most important ecosystems in the fight against climate change."

Europe's most endangered ducks are back on track.

According to the European Commission, the Spanish Marbled ducks' population has more than quadrupled since 2009, going from a mere 20 breeding pairs to 131.

It wouldn't have been possible without the European Union's LIFE Program. Founded in 1992, LIFE supports and funds environmental projects. LIFE Cerceta Pardilla, a program dedicated to reviving the Marbled duck, bought and used three protected plots of land to boost their population.

The lands had over 140 hectares (346 acres) of wetlands, where Marbled ducks breed. Because of this project, "nearly 3 000 captive-bred Marbled ducks have been released into the wild and 13 Land Stewardship agreements have been signed with local land owners," per the Commission.

Land stewardship agreements are a vital part of Spanish conservation efforts. They involve collaboration between the government and landowners, who agree to help conserve endangered species. It is this strategy that has "proven to be very effective in species and habitat conservation projects," the Commission reported.

With how much conservation impacts human life, it's no wonder that landowners want to play their part. You see, conservation preserves biodiversity, which the World Wildlife Fund defines as "all the different kinds of life you'll find in one area … that make up our natural world."

Each creature has its part to play. The Marbled duck, for example, disperses seeds, keeping aquatic plants alive and thriving. If one species becomes endangered or goes extinct, it can throw the whole ecosystem off-balance. When that happens, precious natural resources like water, medicine, and shelter can become scarce.

So, increasing the number of Marbled ducks can be helpful for humans in the long run.

The same method was employed in Massachusetts, where landowners willingly allowed hundreds of acres to be protected for conservation purposes. A Canadian couple also donated 54 acres to a conservancy trust, ensuring the survival of over 10,000 native trees.

As for Spain, LIFE Cerceta Pardilla aimed to reach 15 land agreements by the end of 2025. In January, it had already reached 11.

"LIFE Cerceta Pardilla will conserve not only one of the most emblematic ducks in Spain," project coordinator Yolanda Cortés told the Commission, "but also wetlands, which are one of the most important ecosystems in the fight against climate change."

On social media, people had nothing but praise for the program's efforts. A Facebook commenter said, "A very worthwhile project and good early results!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.