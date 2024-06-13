Researchers discover unexpected 'biodiversity pockets' in unlikely place: 'Native species that are present within even the most urbanized areas of the city'

Preserving biodiversity in an area is essential for protecting the flora and fauna native to that region.

A new study identified biodiverse pockets in an unlikely place: Los Angeles. Biologists at UCLA were surprised to discover that L.A. is home to more unique species than expected, per an article on Phys.org.

In a study conducted as part of the L.A. Biodiversity Index, the researchers identified a variety of species in the city — some native to the area and some less likely to call the city home, including mountain lions. The goal of the index is to track the city's habitats, oversee the protection of endangered species, and monitor efforts toward L.A.'s Green New Deal, which strives to achieve no net loss of biodiversity by 2050.

"Los Angeles should rightly pat itself on the back for attracting and supporting mountain lions," said Joseph Curti, a doctoral candidate in ecology and evolutionary biology. "Our study highlights additional native species that are present within even the most urbanized areas of the city."

While the city's outer regions, notably characterized by its expansive green spaces and mountain ranges, had the greatest diversity, the researchers were surprised to find pockets of diversity in the heart of L.A. For example, the biologists found that twenty-spotted lady beetles and house wrens flourished in the Dodger Stadium parking lot. Similarly, mourning doves, Vaux's swifts, gopher snakes, and exotic streaktails live downtown in Pershing Square.

However, the exciting discovery has the researchers wary, as elevating the city's level of biodiversity will be a challenge. Despite the additional conservation work that needs to be done, L.A. is moving in the right direction thanks to the new monitoring and research required by the index.

The city also recently completed girders on a new wildlife crossing in April that will allow animals to cross between the Simi Hills of the Santa Susana mountain range and the Santa Monica Mountains. that includes mountain lions, who researchers said have sometimes had trouble finding a mate because of isolation.

Preserving biodiversity in an area is essential for protecting the flora and fauna native to that region. When an ecosystem is healthy, key pollinators, such as butterflies and bees, flock the area, protecting our food supply. By supporting local conservation efforts, you ensure future generations experience the wildlife that helps our planet thrive.

To track and increase the city's biodiversity, the index reevaluates the urban intensity every three years. In a recent baseline report, L.A. received 37 out of the 110 possible points.

"This work provides the foundational data and maps needed for the city and Angelenos to proactively create habitat for biodiversity," said Michelle Barton, an environmental manager for the city of Los Angeles.

