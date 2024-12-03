Experts warn common garden creature at risk of extinction as habitats shrink: 'Evidence points towards a worrying and widespread downward trend'

"It's not long before someone says that they just don't see them any more."

Many iconic animals, from manatees to polar bears, are on endangered species lists across the world. While many of them are exotic, others were once an everyday staple of gardens and fields. That's the fate of European hedgehogs — once a common sight, but now reaching "near threatened" status on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's red list, the Guardian reports.

What's happening?

Over the last 10 years, hedgehog populations have experienced a decline of at least 30% across much of their range, the Guardian revealed. That change is enough to move them from "least concern" to "near threatened" status all at once.

"Unfortunately, evidence points towards a worrying and widespread downward trend," said Abi Gazzard, a program officer at the IUCN, per the Guardian. "The red list assessment also highlights data uncertainties — for example, the limits of this species' distribution are not entirely clear, and there are gaps in knowledge of its populations. There is still a chance to halt the decline of the western European hedgehog, and we must aim to prevent any further worsening of status."

The factors affecting the hedgehog are many, but largely related to human activity. Insecticide use kills off the bugs they rely on for food, and sometimes results in hedgehogs being directly poisoned. Hedgehogs also get hit by cars. The spread of cities and roads has not only destroyed hedgehog habitats, but divided up the spaces that remain, which can make it harder for animals to reproduce and have healthy genetic diversity.

Why is a decline in hedgehog populations concerning?

While this is only one species of mammal, the decline of hedgehogs is part of a disturbing trend. The Guardian reported "one in four U.K. mammal species are threatened with extinction." The same problems — human urban development and pesticide use — are affecting many of them.

If this trend continues, it could lead to the extinction of animals that once thrived alongside human communities.

"This decline will likely come as no surprise to the average person," said Hope Nothhelfer, a communications officer for the Mammal Society, per the Guardian. "When hedgehogs come up in conversation, it's not long before someone says that they just don't see them any more. The hope is that as hedgehogs become more and more like a distant memory from our childhoods, we will respond with action that will bring these memories back to life."

What's being done about helping hedgehogs?

To protect hedgehog populations, the Guardian recommends a few garden adjustments to support their safety and ability to move. Reduce insecticide use, create log piles or hedgehog houses they can use for shelter, and leave gaps in fences to let them come and go. You can also help with hedgehog population monitoring.

