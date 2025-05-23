Gardener issues grave warning after surveying beloved trail system overtaken by aggressive pest: 'Absolutely decimated'

"Plant things that are native to your area."

Your local garden center may seem like a landscaping oasis, but some of the most popular plants on store shelves are quietly wreaking havoc on native ecosystems.

In an informative YouTube video, Native Habitat Project founder Kyle Lybarger explained how ecosystems can be "absolutely decimated" by invasive species — and why choosing native plant species is a smarter, more sustainable option for home gardeners.

While on a hike, Lybarger stumbled upon several invasive plants overtaking the landscape of his local area. One striking example is English ivy, which blankets an entire hillside. Lybarger highlighted that you can buy this infamous plant at "just about any garden center."

He also identified other invasive species along the trail, including thorny olive, multiflora rose, mimosa, privet, and Japanese honeysuckle — all common plants that pose serious threats to native biodiversity.

"This native ecosystem is destroyed because somebody decided to sell non-native invasives in North America," Lybarger said in the video. "But not just that — this native ecosystem is destroyed because we keep buying these non-native invasives."

Invasive plants are resilient and aggressive, often outcompeting native species for vital resources such as sunlight, water, and nutrients. This can cause the decline — or even extinction — of local plants.

Beyond crowding out native plants, invasive species disrupt entire ecosystems by altering soil chemistry, reducing biodiversity, and eliminating food sources for native wildlife. Once they take hold, they're extremely difficult and expensive to remove, which makes prevention and early action essential.

Lybarger explained that it's impossible to predict whether a non-native plant will become invasive until the damage is already done. That's why he advocates for avoiding planting non-native plants altogether.

"Plant things that are native to your area because when they escape from cultivation [and]...your landscaping — and they will — they're already in a place that they're supposed to be," Lybarger said in the video.

Choosing native plants for your garden is also a powerful way to support your local ecosystem. These plants have evolved to coexist with local wildlife, provide essential food for pollinators, and help maintain ecological balance.

"By planting native, we are not just stopping the spread of invasive species," Lybarger added. "We're practicing conservation in our landscaping, helping wildlife, and giving those native plants a place to thrive."

If you want help finding plants native to your area, the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation keeps a detailed directory.

