Volunteers eradicate thick blanket of invasive species from national forest trail system: 'A huge impact'

A national forest in North Carolina just got a major makeover as volunteers cleared out invasive vines and shrubs that were choking native plants. And the transformation is sure to inspire you to get out and clean up your local area.

The Pisgah Conservancy recently teamed up with nonprofit EcoForesters to remove invasive plant species from areas of Pisgah National Forest. Their efforts, captured in striking before-and-after photos, highlight the positive impact on native wildlife and the restoration of natural habitats.

Together, the groups treated 11 acres of forest, removing fast-spreading invaders like kudzu and autumn olive. In a Facebook post documenting the work, The Pisgah Conservancy said the effort will have "a huge impact in restoring the native ecosystem."

Native to Asia, kudzu is notorious in the Southern U.S. for its aggressive growth — so much so that it's also known as "mile-a-minute" or "the vine that ate the South." The invasive vine can grow at a rate of one foot per day, with mature vines as long as 100 feet. It outcompetes everything from native grasses to fully mature trees, shading them from the sunlight needed to sustain them.

Autumn olive, another invasive plant from Asia, was originally introduced in the U.S. to prevent soil erosion. But its rapid spread and prolific seed production have disrupted local ecosystems. This shrub can grow up to 20 feet tall and 30 feet wide, outcompeting native vegetation and altering soil chemistry, making it harder for native species to thrive.

The Nature Conservancy reported that climate shifts are helping invasive plants spread, giving them an advantage over native plant species. Conditions like warmer temperatures, shorter winters, and more frequent droughts allow these hardy plants to outlast and overtake native ones.

When planting your own garden, choosing native plants is a crucial step in supporting your local ecosystem. Native plants have adapted to live in harmony with local wildlife and plants, supporting local pollinators and boosting the entire ecosystem.

In contrast, invasive plants crowd out pollinator-friendly species and disrupt the delicate balance of native ecosystems. That's why removal efforts like this one are vital to maintaining a healthy, diverse environment.

On Facebook, The Pisgah Conservancy wrote, "Every step helps protect the health and beauty of Pisgah National Forest for generations to come — and we look forward to more partnerships like this in the future."

"Nice work!!" one commenter said.

