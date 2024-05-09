Hiker shares frustration after encountering upsetting scene on trail: 'Do better'

"Go pick up some trash at your local mountain or park."

A furious hiker vented their frustrations on TikTok while calling for others to take their lead.

Ashhkenney (@ashhkenney_) posted a video about how the sight of trash in their local park disturbed a peaceful, reconnecting hike.

#loveyourmother #trash #nature #outdoors ♬ original sound - Ashhkenney @ashhkenney_ I started filling my backpack thinking "oh ill just pick up as I go" then came across something that was beyond me. I had to hike all the way back down, ask the rangers for a bag & hike all the way back up & filled an entire trash bag & that wasnt even a quarter of it. I dont want a "thank you" I want you guys to go do the same. Have you ever seen "idiocracy" if you have may I say no more. Go pick up some trash at your local mountain or park next time your able to, theres too many people who dont care & not enough that do. 😭 #cleanuptime

"I started filling my backpack thinking 'oh I'll just pick up as I go' then came across something that was beyond me," they captioned the post, adding that they had to find the park rangers to ask for a bag so they could pick up some of the garbage.

The video shows how Ashhkenney filled a huge plastic trash bag to the brim.

"This bag is literally bigger than me, and I have to hike down a mountain [carrying it]," they continued. "Please, for the love of God, do better."

Ashhkenney's actions are selfless and commendable, but they should never have to do something like this. Disturbingly, they said that the full trash bag "wasn't even a quarter of it."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The comments section was full of gratitude and admiration, with one user saying, "You are so cool for this I love ppl like you forever."

"I [really] can't comprehend how ppl leave trash behind it's mind blowing," added another.

While the disruption of their walk was upsetting — and the sight of garbage would no doubt have ruined the time outdoors for plenty of other hikers — the trash would also profoundly impact the local ecosystem.

The cans would take centuries to decompose, even though they are easy to recycle at appropriate facilities. Left out in nature, they will simply remain and pollute the environment, perhaps even making their way to animal habitats.

Single-use plastic, meanwhile, will not degrade naturally and can leach harmful chemicals into the soil, affecting future plant growth. The material will also erode into nano- and microplastics, which are becoming increasingly pervasive and concerning, especially since they've been found in human organs.

Bigger plastic pieces could be mistaken for food by animals, leading to choking hazards or starving creatures from the inside.

"Go pick up some trash at your local mountain or park next time your able to, there's too many people who dont care & not enough that do," Ashhkenney said.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.