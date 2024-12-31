Plant expert issues warning about misleading trend among gardening products — here's what you need to know

"This is a lot more complex than people make it out to be."

Planting native flowers and greenery is a key way home gardeners can support their local environment. But identifying what is actually a native plant may be more complicated than it seems.

In a recent TikTok, plant expert Michael Fiore of Smith's Gardentown in Wichita Falls, Texas, explained why buying native plants is far from straightforward. According to Fiore, the lack of a standardized definition for native plants creates significant gray areas for gardeners.

"What most scholars would define [a native plant] as is a plant that has naturally occurred or evolved in a specific ecoregion," Fiore said in the video. "But that is not the standard for garden centers, nurseries, or the industry as a whole."

Fiore noted that garden centers and nurseries often use the term "native" in a broad sense, sometimes referring to plants native to a state or an entire region, such as the "Southeast" or the "Desert Southwest." Fiore gave the example of a Texas sage, a plant labeled as a Texas native that does not naturally grow in Wichita County, where Smith's Gardentown is located.

"If you go driving around out in the wilderness, you will not find this plant," Fiore explained. "However, it does grow exceptionally well here — and that's why we sell it."

This broader definition of "native" is often a necessity due to the complexity and uncertainties around what defines a native plant. Fiore explained that ecoregions, soil types, rainfall, and other environmental factors can vary dramatically, even within a single state. Not only that, but plants cataloged as "native" in a region 150 or 200 years ago may have been introduced by Indigenous peoples or settlers long before they were officially documented.

"What I'm getting at is this is a lot more complex than people make it out to be," Fiore said.

Even with all of these complexities, it's important to prioritize planting non-invasive plants. Though it may be impossible to know if some plants are 100% native to your area, you can know which plants are invasive. Invasive plants often devastate gardens, overtaking pollinator-friendly plants, disrupting ecosystems, and harming local biodiversity.

When trying to cultivate a native garden or rewild your yard, it's important to do your research and plant species you are comfortable with. Even if you can't be sure a plant existed in your area centuries ago, you can ensure a plant is non-invasive, supports pollinators, and uplifts your local ecosystem. For a list of plants native to your area, browse the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation's detailed directory.

