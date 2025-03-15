Volunteers wage battle against thorn-covered invader threatening local nature center: 'We do our best'

Volunteers in Pennsylvania learned that every rose has its thorn while removing invasive plants from a nature center.

According to The Rider News, multiflora rose had become a threat to native plants at Silver Lake Nature Center in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The U.S. Department of Agriculture describes multiflora rose as a shrub that forms dense, impenetrable clumps of vegetation. It can produce up to 500,000 seeds a year.

In an effort to protect biodiversity at SLNC, a group of volunteers took action. The Invasive Plants Removal Team includes people of all ages who help remove harmful plants from the nature center grounds. Nearly 4,000 pounds of 30 species were cleared from the center in the last year, according to SLNC Assistant Director Raymie Barry, per The Rider News.

Multiflora rose spread very quickly and started intertwining with native trees. The volunteers removed seven bags full of the invasive species from the nature center.

"We do our best to remove it manually, which is why we have so many volunteer opportunities because there is plenty to go around," Barry said. The assistant director also noted that a single rose cane left on the ground could cause regrowth.

Invasive species are non-native plants that often produce large quantities of seed and thrive on disturbed soil, according to the U.S. Forest Service. These plants have contributed to the decline of 42% of U.S. endangered and threatened species. The establishment of invasive species can ruin wildlife habitat, degrade water quality, and increase soil erosion.

The Forest Service recommends several ways to fight invasive species. Steer clear of weed-infested areas and refrain from transporting wildflowers that aren't easily identifiable. Homeowners can also avoid invasive species with eco-friendly landscaping options such as clover lawns, buffalo grass, and native plants.

Rewilding yards with native plants requires less maintenance down the road. Native species protect soil from erosion and reduce the need for water and chemicals, ultimately saving money. They also create a healthier ecosystem for the pollinators that protect the human food supply.

