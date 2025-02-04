  • Home Home

Shopper shares image of harmful product at garden center: 'If people don't buy them, Home Depot won't stock them'

"The best thing [to] do now is educate people."

by Lettecha Johnson
"The best thing [to] do now is educate people."

Photo Credit: iStock

Did you know the elephant ear plant is invasive? Well, Home Depot apparently doesn't.

While shopping at a Home Depot location in Casselberry, Florida, a Redditor captured a photo of the bulbs for sale.

"That money could have been spent researching and developing sustainable or at least efficient tech and practices."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Elephant ear stands out for its large heart-shaped leaves attached to tubers. While edible when cooked, it isn't worth planting unless you want to choke out your native vegetation. Elephant ear can grow up to 9 feet tall and 6 feet long. Thanks to rhizomes that extend from bulbs, it can spread quickly. If you want a similar-looking plant that's noninvasive, consider the broadleaf arrowhead (duck potato) instead.

Be careful when attempting manual removal. You can dig up the bulblike tubers, but remember that the leaves contain oxalic acid that can irritate the skin, so wear gloves. It may take several inches of digging to reach all the tubers. Any little bit left behind can quickly propagate more of the invasive plant. 

Afterward, you can replace the soil and begin rewilding the area. As you find native plants, particularly deep-rooted ground cover such as wild ginger or cloves, you can help smooth out more potential invasion.

Unfortunately, finding invasive plants at big-box stores isn't an anomaly. In 2015, a petition went around for Home Depot to stop selling invasive plants. If you ever see kudzu, Japanese knotweed, water hyacinth, or paper mulberry in a store, don't buy it. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Do your due diligence and check online resources such as extensions at local universities or the Xerces Society to see if a plant that you're interested in is invasive before buying it from a big-box store. You can also go to native nurseries.

One commenter stated: "Box stores sell countless invasive plants. Mexican Petunias and bamboo are awful too."

Someone else noted: "I think the best thing [to] do now is educate people not to buy and plant them. If people don't buy them, Home Depot won't stock them."

Do you think governments should ban gas stoves?

Heck yes! 💯

Only in new buildings 🏢

Only in restaurants 🍔

Heck no! 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

At least humor wasn't lost.

Someone quipped, "I prefer the cinnamon sugar kind." Another person said, "I prefer bear claws to elephant ears."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x