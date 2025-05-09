Home gardener shares unbelievably hack using common household item: 'Genius'

Comments on the post were filled with applause for the creative, low-cost solution.

A clever TikTok gardener is turning trash into a more sustainable and low-maintenance way to keep their garden thriving.

The scoop

In a TikTok video, creator Garmal (@garmalsgarden) shared her go-to garden watering hack using an everyday household item: an empty plastic jug.

The process is simple and effective. First, she punctures a few small holes near the bottom and sides of the jug. Then, she fills it with water and buries it halfway into the center of a grow bag.

The jug now provides a slow, consistent release of water directly to the soil in the grow bag with limited maintenance required. It just needs to be topped off every so often.

"It slowly releases water right at the roots—my plants love it!" Garmal said in the caption.

How it's helping

This hack saves gardeners time, energy, and water by minimizing the need for constant top-watering.

It's also a great way to reuse plastic containers that might otherwise end up in the trash, which is a win for your wallet and the planet.

DIY watering systems like this one also reduce water waste by delivering moisture exactly where it's needed most: at the root level.

This also makes gardening more accessible to everyone. You don't always need the fanciest tools or the largest plot of land to be a successful at-home gardener.

Gardening is linked to better mental and physical health, from better fiber from homegrown foods to reduced stress. One study even showed that community gardeners were healthier and less anxious overall.

Additionally, growing your own food means fewer pollution from transport and packaging, and healthier soil systems that promote biodiversity.

What everyone's saying

Comments on the post were filled with applause for the creative, low-cost solution.

"Genius," said one user.

"Yep, I did this bcuz I got tired of watering a few areas over & over," commented another.

