Gardeners sound off about increasingly common issue wreaking havoc on properties across US: 'It's very depressing'

A Reddit user sparked a lively discussion in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit by asking which invasive plants are causing the most damage in their areas. The post gained traction, drawing hundreds of comments from native plant enthusiasts who shared their experiences and frustrations with the invasive species taking over their backyards.

Invasive plants are a major concern because they spread aggressively, outcompeting native species and throwing local ecosystems out of balance. For gardeners and conservation-minded folks, these plants' takeovers can be frustrating, not only because they are challenging to remove but also because of their competition with native plants, hence the passionate response to the post.

This is also why so many individuals are turning to eco-friendly, low-maintenance landscaping options such as native plant gardens, incorporating clover and buffalo grass, for example, and using water-wise approaches such as xeriscaping.

Native gardens are easier on the wallet and the schedule, as they require less watering, fertilizer, and maintenance since the plants have adapted to local environments. That means lower bills, fewer trips to the garden center, and more time to actually enjoy your yard instead of constantly tending to it.

These choices not only save time and money on water bills and upkeep but also help to create healthier habitats for pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, which play a critical role in protecting the food supply. It's a win-win for your yard and the planet.

Commenters didn't just list the invasive plants they've spotted in their areas; they also shared how deeply these species have impacted them. "Literally every highway is bordered by tansy stands. It's very depressing," one user wrote. Another added, "It's depressing going on hikes after you learn to identify buckthorn."

Alongside these emotional reactions, others chimed in to name invasive species: garlic mustard, English ivy, and dozens more.

