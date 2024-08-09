Plant lover warned against unassuming plant's 'horrible' features after purchase from local nursery: 'One of the most damaging invasive species'

"This plant has destroyed most of my area's ecosystem."

A plant lover mistakenly purchased a highly invasive species at their local nursery. The Redditor shared photos of the unknown plant, claiming they didn't know the name of the vine.

Redditors in the r/whatsthisplant forum immediately recognized the vine as Japanese honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica), which is highly invasive when found outside of Japan. While some varieties of honeysuckle are native to the U.S., such as coral honeysuckle, it's important to avoid planting non-native species.

Redditors warned about the plant's non-native properties and aggressive growth patterns.

"This plant has destroyed most of my area's ecosystem so please be mindful of its ability to spread," commented one user.

"One of the hardest to remove and one of the most damaging invasive species in the U.S.," responded another Redditor.

Invasive species like Japanese honeysuckle can destroy local habitats by overtaking entire regions, threatening the wildlife that rely on the native plants for food and shelter. In some cases, invasive species can spread diseases to native plants, wiping out entire plant populations and causing a domino effect within the ecosystem.

On top of the environmental damage they cause, invasive species can also cause a major headache for homeowners trying to remove them. Since invasive species spread quickly, they can be difficult and expensive to get rid of.

To support the health of the local ecosystem and reduce your lawn maintenance costs, consider adding native plants to your yard. Native plants attract key pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, and provide foraging sites for birds.

By switching to a native-plant lawn, you can conserve water and save money on yard upkeep. Each year, you can save money on water, fertilizer, pesticides, and weed control.

Redditors continued to advise against planting the honeysuckle species.

"Do not plant any form of vining honeysuckle," wrote one user. "They are all horrible invasives."

