Experts issue warning after making disturbing discovery in bird nests: 'Can be a really big hazard'

It's a dark and unintended irony of fishing: While anglers attempt to catch fish, oftentimes it's birds that end up entangled in leftover fishing line.

What's happening?

KTVH in Helena, Montana, reported how the issue of discarded fishing line has been endangering bird species around Spring Meadow Lake.

When monofilament lines and twine are left around the park, bird species like osprey, geese, ducks, and songbirds often use them to build their nests. However, that turns out to be hazardous.

"Unlike grass and natural materials, it doesn't break and so it can be a really big hazard," said Corie Bowditch, the program manager for Montana WILD. "They can get tangled in it, and their young can get tangled in it."

The littered line is also unsightly for human visitors. "Not only is it impacting the wildlife, but also all of us in the public," Bowditch added.

Why is waterborne debris so harmful?

Whether it's discarded fishing line, snack bags, or even old clothes, so much of what we throw away ends up in our rivers, lakes, and oceans. Approximately 19 million to 23 million tons of plastic flow into rivers and oceans each year, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. Some researchers have even calculated that there could be more plastic than fish in the sea by 2050, according to the nonprofit organization Surfers Against Sewage.

And the harm that's done in the oceans doesn't just stay in the oceans. Microplastics accumulate inside fish that are eaten by humans; it's just one source of the microplastics that have been found in our brains, bloodstreams, and bodily fluids.

To reduce pollution in Helena, special monofilament recycling bins have been placed around the park. They're available to help anglers properly dispose of used fishing line — but not everyone uses them.

"People need to pick up after themselves," said Leslie Smith of Last Chance Audubon. "They come out to recreate, and they need to pay a little price of cleaning up after themselves to make it safe for the birds and animals and other people using it."

What can be done to reduce the danger?

While some fishermen might not pick up after themselves, the Spring Meadow Lake community recently rallied to help clean up the park, donning muck boots and taking their saws to the tangled bunches of line stuck in the trees.

"I think it is a great opportunity for folks to make a difference right here in their community for wildlife, especially to see the young people getting involved," Bowditch gushed.

Many areas organize local cleanups and animal rescues, although that doesn't address the root cause of the problem. Instead, it will be incumbent upon governments, corporations, and consumers to regulate, produce, and purchase sustainably sourced goods and scale back on the mass production and consumption of toxic plastic materials.

