Scientists alarmed after discovering microplastics in every human semen sample tested: 'It may prove to be exacerbating'

Researchers involved in this study said it is "imperative" to further research any potential harm microplastics can have on reproduction.

More alarming data is coming to light regarding microplastics accumulating in humans.

What's happening?

The Guardian reports microplastics were found in all 23 human semen samples of study participants. The samples came from healthy men undergoing health assessments in China.

The Guardian reports that sperm counts in men have been "falling for decades" and that nearly half of cases with low sperm counts "remain unexplained." A recent study published in the Oxford Academic found that global sperm counts fell on average by 1.2% between 1973 and 2018, and the rate accelerated to almost 3% starting in 2000.



"If microplastic pollution impacts the critical reproductive process … it may prove to be exacerbating for our species in the not too distant future," wrote Luigi Montano, of the University of Rome, who led the study on microplastics found in semen.

Why is this concerning?

Microplastics are just about everywhere on the planet. The average person every year consumes and breathes in between 78,000 and 211,000 microplastic particles, according to Statista. While more research needs to be done, the findings from recent studies on microplastics are grim.

Microplastics are being found everywhere in the human body, most recently in arteries, placenta, and lungs. Other studies in China found microplastics in healthy male adults. There may be negative mental health and cognitive function risks associated with microplastics, based on a recent study on mice.

What can be done?

The Guardian reported researchers involved in this study said it is "imperative" to further research any potential harm microplastics can have on reproduction.



Fortunately, tech advancements are happening every day to combat microplastics. Researchers developed a plant-based plastic that releases nine times fewer microplastics. Scientists in South Korea designed a water filtration system that can remove "over 99.9% of pollutants" in an instant.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Taking steps to eliminate your plastic consumption will benefit your health greatly. Ditch single-use plastic shopping bags and consider purchasing sustainable alternatives — you'll never go back.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.