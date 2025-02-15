Scientists make disturbing discovery about the health impacts of microplastics — here's what you need to know

Microplastics have become a global threat that has the potential to disrupt human health on a massive scale.

Chronic exposure to microplastics — tiny particles less than five millimeters in size — has been linked to liver fibrosis and lipid buildup, The Pinnacle Gazette reported.

What's happening?

Polystyrene microplastics — as well as nanoplastics, which are categorically smaller than microplastics — are showing up in some of the most unexpected and alarming places, including the human body. From human brains to the soil, microplastics have become a global threat that has the potential to disrupt human health on a massive scale.

A new study in Nature journal Scientific Reports has uncovered a link between polystyrene microplastics and the development of liver fibrosis. The study conducted on mice investigated how long-term exposure to microplastics could drive the development of liver fibrosis and increase liver inflammation, as well as liver lipid deposition. Excessive lipid accumulation puts the liver at risk of diseases like cirrhosis and steatosis (fatty liver disease).

Why are these findings important?

Microplastics are making their way into the human body through two main pathways: inhalation and ingestion. A third pathway, dermal exposure, can occur when you interact with soil or water contaminated with microplastics, as microscopic synthetic fibers can penetrate your pores. This can induce allergic reactions like contact dermatitis.

Although people's full understanding of the impacts of microplastics in the human body is still emerging, there is reason for concern.

Per the study from Wuhan University researchers in China, long-term exposure to microplastics significantly affects the liver, with inflammation and abnormal lipid deposition being identified as the main contributors to the development of liver fibrosis, confirming that chronic exposure to microplastics, even in low concentrations, can cause liver fibrosis.

Aside from affecting the liver, microplastics pose other health risks, affecting the body's various systems. They can irritate the gastrointestinal tract and disrupt the intestinal microbiome, causing symptoms like abdominal pain or bloating.

Moreover, they pose risks of harm to vulnerable communities near plastic production sites and areas of contaminated water.

What's being done about microplastics?

Exposure to microplastics poses a significant threat not just to human health but also to the environment. Currently, mitigation strategies and policies are being implemented to curb plastic pollution. For instance, at the United Nations Assembly in March 2022, representatives from U.N. member states endorsed a resolution to end plastic pollution, which addresses the full lifecycle of plastics, from design to disposal.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has developed policies and interventions addressing microplastic pollution in water, particularly in pollution from textiles and tires. Researchers at Sichuan University have developed a bionic robo-fish that removes microplastics from seas, as detailed by The Guardian.

At home, you can minimize exposure to microplastics by switching to glass, stainless steel, or ceramic products and not heating your food or drinks in plastic containers.

