Starbucks teams up with volunteers for crucial beach cleanup effort: 'Just pop into Starbucks ... and ask to borrow the equipment'

When it comes to beach cleanups, Dorset, England, is making strides.

The Weymouth and Portland Marine Litter Project, a local environmental group, teamed up with a nearby Starbucks to distribute free litter-picking equipment.

"Just pop into Starbucks at the end of Portland Beach Road and ask to borrow the equipment. No need to make a purchase," a spokesperson for the project told the Dorset Echo "… When you have finished, just pop the rubbish in Starbucks litter bins and return equipment."

WPMLP doesn't stop there. Instead of landfilling or incinerating the collected litter, it's committed to recycling as much of it as possible. According to the project's website, it opened a recycling hub in 2023, recycling 6,500 kilograms of plastic that would have otherwise been incinerated in just one year.

Such initiatives are great for local wildlife, which is harmed by marine waste, especially plastic. Birds often get strangled by six-pack rings, and sea turtles eat plastic bags, mistaking them for jellyfish, according to National Geographic.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Plastic waste sheds microplastics, which infiltrate water, soil, and food, causing liver fibrosis and other human health risks.

Fortunately, this isn't the first eco-friendly initiative by Starbucks. The coffee chain recently reintroduced free refills of certain beverages, serving drinks in ceramic mugs for people who order their coffee "for here," further cutting down on waste.

However, like many corporations, Starbucks still has a long way to go. For example, CEO Brian Niccol regularly travels via private jet, one of the worst transportation methods in terms of pollution and energy consumption.

Clearly, the company isn't 100% eco-friendly. But in collaborating with local environmental groups, it has taken an important step in the right direction. Here's to hoping this is the first of many.

