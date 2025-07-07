Recall initiated for seafood products after plastic contamination discovered — here's what you need to know

There's no federal limit on microplastics in food or water.

Something unexpected has surfaced in a beloved regional favorite — and it's not part of the recipe. Plastic contamination found in whitefish spread is prompting a food safety recall.

What's happening?

Big O' Smokehouse Inc. initiated a voluntary recall for two sizes of its whitefish spread because of plastic contamination, Food Poisoning News reported. Stocks affected included the 8-ounce containers and 4-pound tubs distributed across Michigan and Illinois.

The company is urging consumers to return or discard the affected items, which were produced on May 19 and have an expiration date of July 14. To date, the recall is still ongoing.

Why is plastic in food concerning?

A Class 2 recall indicates that the affected products may cause temporary health problems or pose a slight risk of serious health issues. Consumers are strongly advised to stop using the products, despite them having no visible signs of contamination.

Though no injuries have been reported, this recall notice signals a larger problem — plastic is showing up more often in our food, whether from packaging, the manufacturing process, or the food source itself.

Tiny plastic fragments or microplastics can be accidentally ingested and may build up in the human body over time. Microplastics have even been found in nearly every organ in the body, The Harvard Gazette reported. Because the human body isn't designed to ingest and break down plastics, researchers continue to study their potential long-term effects.

The Food and Drug Administration stated that more research is needed to fill in the gaps to fully understand their impacts on human health.

Aside from health concerns, National Geographic shared that these tiny plastics also negatively impact the environment by polluting oceans and harming wildlife.

What's being done about microplastic contamination?

The FDA requires companies to prove food packaging materials are safe, but there's no federal limit on microplastics in food or water. Regulators will only act if a clear health risk is shown — something scientists are still racing to define.

Policymakers think that's not good enough. As outlined by Common Dreams, they're calling for stricter regulation of microplastics to prevent them from contaminating food, water, and air.

Reducing plastic use in food production and packaging would lower the risk of it contaminating the food we consume.

In the meantime, using less plastic in your own kitchen and choosing alternatives to plastic packaging can help limit exposure.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



