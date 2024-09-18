Lawmakers propose sweeping measures to help an unforeseen victim of overfishing: 'This bill introduces stronger protections for seabirds'

This is great news because not only will it provide added protection for marine wildlife, but it will also help protect the coastal communities that rely on the ocean.

In July, lawmakers introduced the Sustaining America's Fisheries for the Future Act of 2024, which will help provide protection not only to fish but to the many animals that rely on them, including seabirds.

As reported by Audubon, the act was introduced by U.S. Reps. Jared Huffman, Ed Case, Mary Peltola, and James Moylan. The bill reauthorizes the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act, a primary law that governs marine fisheries management in federal waters, and adds new provisions into the bill to account for the rising global temperature, to provide better protections for coastal areas, and to keep marine wildlife from becoming entangled in fishing gear.

Most importantly, the bill takes into consideration the needs of marine wildlife when deciding the quotas for catching fish. This has gone further than previous bills because it includes smaller species of fish, known as forage fish, which are an important food source for many marine animals, including seabirds, dolphins, whales, and larger fish.

"This bill introduces stronger protections for seabirds, which rely on healthy forage fish populations to survive," Bethany Carl Kraft, a senior director of coastal and marine resilience at the National Audubon Society, told the press room.

This is great news because not only will it provide added protection for marine wildlife, but it will also help protect the coastal communities that rely on the ocean for food, business, recreation, and culture.

Changing ocean temperatures and habitat loss, combined with overfishing, are leading to a decline in fish stocks. By introducing methods to protect the ocean, such as increasing healthy habitats, conserving fish species, and reducing bycatch, we can ensure the long-term ability of the ocean to provide food and support our communities.

Protecting wildlife is also important for conserving biodiversity. All animals play a role in ensuring the health of the ecosystems in which they live, which in turn provide essential services to people. These essential services include pollination, the production of oxygen, protection against flooding, and the production of food and medicines.

Thankfully, eco-friendly initiatives are being rolled out across the United States. For example, the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act aims to help people update their homes with eco-friendly upgrades at no cost. Elsewhere, the National Ocean Biodiversity Strategy aims to help conserve 30% of the oceans under U.S. control.

