Harrowing video shows men rescuing young seals entangled in fishing debris: 'My heart is crying for what we do with our planet'

"It was a very tangible reminder of how important it is to educate ourselves, clean up our beaches, and work to ensure plastic and things like this are not in our oceans."

Sometimes it's hard to believe what havoc a little piece of trash or debris is capable of until you see it for yourself.

Wildography (@wildographyandsafaris), an avid promoter of wildlife conservation, posted a TikTok video that shows why fishermen need to be more careful with their gear.

The video shows James Sutter — Black Bean Productions (@blackbeanproductions) co-founder, environmental conservationist, and filmmaker — with a friend at West Coast National Park in South Africa rescuing seals entangled in a fishing net.

They were able to successfully save three seals, although only two are shown in the video.

"It was a very tangible reminder of how important it is to educate ourselves, clean up our beaches, and work to ensure plastic and things like this are not in our oceans," the caption read.

Make sure to watch until the very end of the video as one seal waits for the other — their reunion at the water's edge will make your heart burst.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

This isn't the only kind of rescue of its kind. Seals getting caught in fishing nets is nothing new. There have also been cases of seals getting stuck in fishing lines, punctured by fish hooks, and choked by plastic overwrap from a case of bottled water. In this case, the pup did not survive, and unfortunately, there are too many more stories like this.

Discarded nets, ghost nets, and other debris pose a major threat to seals and other marine life. National Geographic reports that scientists know of 226,000 species that call the ocean home, and humans are destroying it.

The majority of trash found in the ocean is plastic, which takes centuries to decompose, significantly contributing to the ocean crisis. There's an estimated 2.6 million tons of plastic floating in our oceans as reported by the Washington Post.

Even the smallest changes and efforts at home really do make a difference. Save money and start using non-plastic reusable food containers, grocery bags, and water bottles. We have to do better for the animals, our ocean, and the Earth.

The moving seal rescue was met with thousands of comments, most of which commend the two men for their good deed.

"I'm sick of all things people leave in the ocean," one person wrote.

Another agreed, saying, "It's a shame we are destroying their home."

"My heart is crying for what we do with our planet," said a third.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.