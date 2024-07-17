Heroic firefighters and wildlife organizations rescue juvenile sea turtle entangled in fishing line: 'Praying for a speedy recovery'

Discarded, lost, or abandoned fishing nets — referred to as ghost nets — are "one of the most damaging types of plastic pollution."

A Florida fire department and conservation organization helped save a young sea turtle thanks to the outreach of a civilian who discovered the distressed creature.

WSVN reported June 4 that two lieutenants stepped in to rescue the juvenile that had washed onto the shore at Matheson Hammock Park in Coral Gables.

"The turtle was severely entangled in fishing line," the Coral Gables Fire Department (@coralgablesfire) wrote on its Instagram account, sharing that the lieutenants wasted no time in contacting the Miami-Dade Sea Turtle Conservation program after the civilian reached out.

After removing the netting from the creature, the organization moved the turtle to Marathon Turtle Hospital for further treatment and rehabilitation.

"Thank you to the citizen and these important wildlife organizations!" the fire department wrote, directing locals to call the Miami Dade Sea Turtle Conservation program if they find another sea turtle in trouble.

"Thank you for your help!" the Miami-Dade Sea Turtles program (@miamidadeseaturtles) commented.

This young turtle's story appears to have a happy ending, but the unfortunate reality is other marine creatures haven't been so lucky. In England, for example, a dead seal was discovered with a plastic ring wrapped around its neck.

Plastic pollution is a widespread problem, with the UN Environment Programme estimating our oceans alone contain more than 200 million tons of this harmful waste.

Discarded, lost, or abandoned fishing nets — referred to as ghost nets — are "one of the most damaging types of plastic pollution," according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), accounting for the most deaths linked to plastic debris.

Ghost gear can also negatively impact individual livelihoods and our economies. The WWF cites studies that suggest more than 90% of species trapped in ghost gear are "commercially viable." Around 10% of marine litter is ghost gear.

In its report, the WWF calls on governments, fishers, and manufacturers to be part of the solution, including through legislation, education, and improved gear designs that incorporate recycled and biodegradable materials.

Some major organizations are also doing their part. For example, the NBA's Nets for Change initiative is transforming ghost equipment into basketball nets in India, meaningfully impacting the lives of young athletes while cleaning up our waters.

There are plenty of ways for individuals to tackle the problem of plastic pollution more broadly — whether they reduce their reliance on single-use plastics or take action by calling the appropriate authorities, like the Coral Gables civilian.

Other Instagrammers expressed their gratitude to the sea turtle's rescuers and sent their best wishes to the young creature.

"Well done," one person wrote on the firefighters' Instagram post.

"Praying for a speedy recovery," someone else commented in a post from Marathon Turtle Hospital.

