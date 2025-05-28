Scientists make worrisome discovery about chemicals found in everyday plastics: 'Causing a wide range of toxic effects'

"A fundamental shift in the design and production of plastics is essential to ensure their safety."

Good sleep habits are crucial to a healthy lifestyle. A new study suggests that chemicals in plastics may throw off our bodies' sleep cycles.

Plastic is now prevalent in our lives and hard to avoid, and poor sleep is linked to health concerns such as heart conditions, diabetes, high blood pressure, and strokes.

What's happening?

The study looked at chemicals from PVC and polyurethanes, which are found in common items such as medical equipment, children's toys, and food packaging.

According to the study — published in the journal Environment International — exposure to these chemicals can disrupt the sleep cycle by up to 17 minutes, mimicking a chemical reaction in the body similar to that caused by caffeine.

The authors wrote: "This study adds to the increasing body of evidence that plastics contain compounds causing a wide range of toxic effects. A fundamental shift in the design and production of plastics is essential to ensure their safety."

Why are plastic toxins important?

Martin Wagner, a co-author of the study and a researcher at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, said: "You could say, 'Oh it's just 15 minutes so it's not a big deal,' but it's such a tightly controlled clock that it's a significant shift."

Scientists are raising concerns over microplastics leaching into food and water. Microplastics are found everywhere, from our oceans to our food to our blood and organs.

According to a Statista estimate, the average person can ingest anywhere from 78,000 to 211,000 microplastic particles every year. The ramifications of the exposure are not fully understood, but some refer to the situation as a "plastic health crisis."

This research also joins other studies of chemicals in plastics, such as DEHP, which is found in many flexible plastic products. DEHP exposure has been linked to over 350,000 global heart disease deaths in 2018.

What's being done about the toxicity of plastics?

Tracey Woodruff, a researcher at UC San Francisco, has spent much of her career investigating microplastics and how to reduce your risk. One of the biggest ways to reduce microplastic exposure is to avoid microwaving your food in plastic.

You can also get a glass or steel water bottle to avoid drinking from plastic. Buying organic produce is another healthier alternative.

Chemical exposure from plastic remains a serious issue. This Reddit megathread contains many useful tips, including eating ice cream in a cone instead of a cup, declining plastic cutlery with takeouts, and using reusable bags at the grocery store.

