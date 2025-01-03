Tesla owner shares excitement after entire family switches to fully electric driving: 'My dream garage'

One driver who admitted they were once a gas-powered car loyalist was buzzing after their family went all-electric.



The Redditor shared their excitement and some photos from their driveway to the r/TeslaLounge subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster revealed they'd kicked it off by trading in their gas-powered car for a Model 3. Next up was the Redditor's wife, who liked their new Tesla. A trade-in for a Model Y "made sense considering age of [the] previous car and condition."

The early reviews are positive. The poster said they are "loving the cars," and they're "pretty excited and happy." This coming from a driver who divulged they never thought "I would not have an ICE [internal combustion engine] car."

The Redditor's setup is ideal, with a second Level 2 charger on the way in case both vehicles need a charge simultaneously. They disclosed they're getting "unlimited off peak and weekend/holiday charging for $38 a month" from Florida Power & Light Company. The original poster elaborated that they'll soon be driving 110 miles daily, making the ability to charge frequently more important.









For drivers weighing the switch to an EV, the poster's positive experience underlined some of the big benefits of ditching a gas-powered car. The convenience of charging at home is just one of the sometimes overlooked pluses of EVs. Saving on fuel costs, and reducing individual contributions to tailpipe pollution that heats the planet and worsens the air should also be strongly considered.

A Tesla, in particular, affords drivers industry-low maintenance costs and constantly innovating tech, including useful new safety features. While it might not come into play as much for this couple given their two Level 2 chargers, Tesla's industry-leading Supercharger network also helps quell range anxiety.

Redditors were impressed by the original poster's all-Tesla garage.

"My dream garage," an envious user commented. They added they "just need to get my wife to drive it and get used to it," because "she's still scared to drive it."

"Welcome to the club," another poster responded before divulging they and their wife had recently done the same. "No regrets and been even better than I had hoped."

