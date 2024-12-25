Tesla announces game-changing feature that has customers talking: 'I am so excited for this'

This move will unlock a new level of convenience for Tesla drivers.

Tesla is on a roll, literally. As the company juggles the innovations sweeping across the electric vehicle space, current and previous EV models are seeing another set of upgrades and new features. This time, it can be found on your watch

In a release on Teslarati, the tech and automobile giant has given confirmation that Tesla EV owners will be able to use a Tesla app on the Apple Watch, as part of the company's 2024 Holiday Update.

Can we please get an official @Tesla Apple Watch app @elonmusk?



Here's a quick mockup I made of one that would be extremely useful. pic.twitter.com/Ed4ENktYvM — ⚙️ Mike, cyberowners.com (@TeslaTruckClub) September 10, 2021

This announcement has been a request by Tesla owners for some time, as EV and tech enthusiasts have been voicing their support for the app on X (formerly Twitter).

"Can we please get an official Tesla App Watch app," wrote Mike, cyberowners.com (@TeslaTruckClub) on X.









Consumers were treated to exciting news earlier just this year as Teslarati noted the company's upcoming smartwatch app, a feature Tesla had held off on for some time.

Despite the reveal, the system in which the app would operate on has not been disclosed as of yet. At the moment, Apple Watch appears to be the main medium the app can be located on.

This move will unlock a new level of convenience for Tesla drivers, as they will be able to access such features as opening the frunk, overseeing cabin climate, and viewing the battery charge.

Tesla has been notorious for spearheading the EV space, with updates to popular models such as the Model S and Model Y. Not only have these models been award-winning, but they are also great for our air quality as they release no harmful air pollution.

With the support provided by the EV federal tax credit in the United States, current and aspiring EV drivers can gain access to more affordable EV models, which continues to benefit cleaner air for communities. Now, you can receive up to $7,500 for eligible new electric vehicles and up to $4,000 for eligible used electric vehicles.

The Apple Watch app is an example of Tesla's efforts to make the use of EVs more modern and mainstream. As more consumers experience the convenience and ease of driving an EV, the more real the push to electrification in transportation becomes.

"I am so excited for this," wrote one Teslarati reader.

