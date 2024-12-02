EV owner shares 'unusual benefit' of electric driving after neighborhood crime spree targets vehicles: 'I was surprised'

"My EV stays in my garage but it wouldn't have been a problem if it was on the street."

A Redditor shared an unexpected side benefit of owning an EV after a crime spree hit the gas-powered vehicles in their neighborhood.

Posting on the r/electricvehicles subreddit, the user began by alluding to their awareness of the "usual stuff" when it comes to EV owner perks — likely the vehicles' lower fuel costs, quieter ride, and reduced tailgate pollution.

They then moved on to a more unique perk that came up. The night before, they reported, "all the [internal combustion engine] cars parked on the street in my neighborhood got their gas siphoned out."

Cars with locks on their fills were safe, they noted, but "I was surprised" by how many cars didn't have them and got their fuel robbed.

"My EV stays in my garage but it wouldn't have been a problem if it was on the street," they added.

To close out their post, they asked the community if there were additional "unusual benefits" of EVs while hypothesizing that EV owners' not having to worry about catalytic converter theft might be one.

To kick it off, commenters resoundingly backed the hunch.

"My neighbor's truck got his catalytic converter stolen twice in the past three years," a Redditor said. "It's costing them through the insurance premiums."

Other posters pointed out that theft of the part is common around them.

Someone else provided a laundry list of under-the-radar benefits to having an EV. The top item among their list was climate control while idling or pre-heating the vehicle without having to worry about in-car air pollution.

They also celebrated not needing a dipstick and maintenance advantages such as "no starter motor/alternator/fuel pump/PCV valve/EGR valve/etc. failure."

While fuel theft and catalytic converter theft are not something EV owners have to worry about, that doesn't mean they are immune from problems, which include petty cord theft, inconveniences at charging stations, and "rolling coal".

Redditors wanted to make sure EV owners weren't counting their chickens when it came to crimes targeting them.

"How long until they figure out how to steal the whole battery in a parking lot?" one commenter asked. "Those people get creative."

