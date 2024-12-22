Battery scientist shares honest review after one year of driving Tesla Model Y — here's what she had to say

It's likely a different feeling than most new car owners experience 12 months after pulling out of the dealership.

Battery scientist Jill Pestana's Tesla Model Y has somehow improved itself during the first year she has owned it, as the expert shared in a glowing review on TikTok.

It's thanks to the high-tech inner workings of the popular electric vehicle that allow it to self-serve crucial upgrades.

"The car truly is smart," she said in the clip posted to her account (@jillpestana). "The fact that the software updates itself is pretty wild."

That's only one aspect of the EV that Pestana trumpets during her more than two-minute clip. She highlights the frunk (a term combining "front" and "trunk" that references front storage), road performance, and other perks.









It's likely a different feeling than most new car owners experience 12 months after pulling out of the dealership. Value quickly wears away with the fresh wax. In fact, Kelley Blue Book reported that new cars depreciate around 30% during the first 24 months. And while EVs lose value as well — as noted by Euronews — cutting-edge tech and benefits for human and planetary health are big-time pros.

Nixing fuel costs is one of the greatest perks, providing up to $1,500 per year in savings, and many electric vehicle models qualify for a robust $7,500 tax credit via the Inflation Reduction Act. That former benefit isn't lost on Pestana.

"Charging at home has been amazing, instead of having to go to gas stations all of the time," she said.

Pestana is a battery engineer who obtained her Master of Science in materials science and engineering at the University of California, Irvine, according to her LinkedIn profile. She upgraded to a Model Y after owning a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, she told her viewers.

The Model Y was the best-selling EV in the world with 1.2 million sales in 2023, according to CleanTechnica. The Tesla has an estimated 337-mile range, a top speed of 135 miles per hour, and a base price of more than $44,000. If using one of Tesla's 60,000-plus Superchargers, the Model Y can reload for a 200-mile trip in about 15 minutes. Charging at home with a wall connector provides about 44 miles of range an hour, all per Tesla.

EVs such as the Model Y also prevent thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution from entering the atmosphere every year. Those are fumes that increase risks for human illness, all according to government energy and health experts.

At Tesla, the team seldom seems to be idle. Range extensions on its popular models, unique creations like the Cybertruck, and even high ratings from Amnesty International are among the brand's latest headlines.

In the TikTok clip, Pestana said that driving the Model Y has also aligned with her interests. She is impressed with its power, now noticing a "delayed" reaction when she hits the gas pedal on dirty energy burners.

"The torque, ho ho, it's a lot of fun," she said in the post.

