Tesla owner shares unbelievable savings after reaching 100,000 miles with minimal maintenance: 'Very nice'

A Tesla owner is extolling the virtues of their purchase on social media, highlighting the incredible savings the electric vehicle has earned them.

Posting to the Tesla High Mileage Club on Facebook, Brian Bostrom praised his 2022 Model 3, as he crossed the 100,000-mile mark in the car.

"One set of tires and only other repairs was a right side control module for $575," he said in the post. "Savings of $7,700 in fuel costs figuring 30mpg at $3.25 per gallon. Also figured about $1,400 in just oil change savings."

Those sorts of savings are in line with what a lot of EV owners are reporting. According to the Department of Energy, you can expect to save up to $2,200 per year on fuel costs with an electric vehicle, and the Natural Resources Defense Council reported that the lifetime savings from owning an electric vehicle could exceed $10,000 between repair costs and fuel savings.

This is due to the fact that electric vehicles are between 2.6 and 4.8 times more efficient when traveling one mile, according to the Department of Energy. Since they consume less energy, they can travel farther on a smaller amount of it, reducing the amount of electricity needed to get where you're going. On top of that, you're reducing your carbon footprint, as EVs aren't spewing planet-warming gases into the atmosphere as you drive them.

On top of that, because an EV's engine has fewer moving parts and pieces than a traditional internal combustion engine, the chances of the engine breaking down are greatly reduced, lowering repair costs over the lifetime of the car. Visit the TCD Guide for more success stories as well as some tips about making your next car an EV.

One commenter was quick to celebrate Brian's milestone.

"Very nice," they said. "Don't forget savings from spark plugs, transmission fluid change, valve cover work etc."

