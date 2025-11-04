Chinese automaker unveils impressive new model that could shake up vehicle market — here's what we know

This isn't Chery's first foray into the realm of monster ranges in big vehicles.

Emerging Chinese auto brand Chery is pushing the envelope with its latest and biggest-ever SUV, the Fulwin T11 EREV.

As Interesting Engineering reported, the hybrid large SUV packs around 870 miles of total range. For local driving, the vehicle delivers between 105 and 137 miles of all-electric range depending on testing conditions and battery pack size. This isn't Chery's first foray into the realm of monster ranges in big vehicles.

The impressive range of numbers is far from the only standout feature of the car. Despite its size, it hits 0-60 mph at just over five seconds. The Falcon 500 system comes standard and provides aid for highway driving and parking. For more expensive versions, features that ease city driving and toll collection are available through the Falcon 700 tech.

The Fulwin T11's sleek, head-turning looks include a big grille and compressed headlights that create an imposing appearance.

Interesting Engineering noted that Chery is positioning the vehicle outside its usual sweet spot of affordable vehicles to enter a more premium segment of large SUVs with extended range.

More options for electrified vehicles are good for consumers in the market and for the planet. EVs and hybrid cars allow drivers to cut their tailpipe pollution and save on fuel and maintenance.

Hybrids aren't all-electric, but a study in Europe found that while EVs are the best option for pollution, hybrids generate substantially less pollution than gas-powered cars. Range monsters like the Fulwin T11 or the Volvo XC70 give consumers with less access to charging options a nice way to dip their toes into electrified vehicles.

Vehicle brands like BMW and Chevrolet are already pushing the range numbers higher and higher for all-electric EVs into the 500-mile range. Those sorts of numbers ease range anxiety. That's great news for car owners — especially those already saving hundreds of dollars on public charging with crowd-pleasing home charging.

