Report reveals car with lowest maintenance cost among automotive brands: 'The most hassle-free, low-maintenance vehicle'

Low maintenance costs are just one of the many reasons to make your next car an EV.

The average person spends nearly 10 cents per mile driven on car maintenance for things like oil changes, tire rotation and replacement, brake pad replacement, new vehicle parts, routine upkeep, and unexpected repairs, according to Bankrate.

But if you own an electric vehicle, those yearly maintenance costs could be much less.

As InsideEVs reported, a Consumer Reports review of car maintenance costs revealed that EVs have the lowest financial burdens on consumers. To reach this conclusion, Consumer Reports analyzed the out-of-pocket expenses required to maintain personal vehicles in the years immediately after warranties expired.

There are many reasons why EVs are cheaper to maintain in the long run. They don't need oil changes, have fewer mechanical parts to cause potential issues, have long-lasting brake pads, and require less overall attention than gas-powered engines.

Meanwhile, pricey luxury brands like Porsche and Mercedes-Benz come with higher maintenance costs, especially foreign brands with limited access to parts and certified technicians to work on them. Consumer Reports data revealed Land Rovers between six and 10 years old had the highest maintenance costs.

Modern EVs are no longer considered luxury cars and now come at an affordable purchase price with long-term savings for maintenance. With an EV, you'll also avoid paying high gas prices to fuel the tank and may even be eligible for a tax credit.

However, taking care of your EV is still important, and you should understand that some maintenance is still required. EV manufacturers establish maintenance schedules for each vehicle, which you should follow to keep up with the brake fluid, coolant, tires, and other parts prone to wear and tear.

Yet when you do the math, buying an EV makes a lot of sense for your wallet, future budget, and the planet.

One EV owner commented on the Consumer Reports study reported by Electrek, "This has certainly been our experience, owning both a Model 3 and Y, the only maintenance costs have been tires, and replacing one part in the Model 3, which took a few hours in the service center."

"I believe it," another EV owner commented on a LinkedIn post about the news. " I'm on my 2nd Tesla, and it has been the most hassle-free, low-maintenance vehicle I have ever owned."

