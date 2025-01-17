EV drivers are raving about the easiest way to save money on charging: 'The holy grail of EV life'

"The best and most convenient part of EV ownership."

For people who drive electric vehicles, charging at home is a daily routine changer. The ability to plug in overnight and wake up to a fully charged car saves time, money, and energy. But is installing a home EV charger really worth it?

A Reddit user who recently bought an EV asked the question, and the answer was a resounding yes.

The scoop

The hack is simple. Install a Level 2 (L2) EV charger at home. Unlike Level 1 (L1) chargers, which use standard 120V outlets and provide a modest trickle charge, L2 chargers use a 240V connection to deliver faster, more efficient charging. Depending on your vehicle and driving habits, an L2 charger can provide 15 to 40 miles of range per hour, compared to L1's 3-5 miles per hour.

EV owners in the subreddit r/electricvehicles shared glowing reviews of this upgrade. One user said in a related thread that "L2 charging at home is the holy grail of EV life, in my experience," citing its reliability and cost-effectiveness. Others said that an L2 charger gets rid of the need for public charging stations, except on long road trips, of course.

For installation, costs typically range from $1,000 to $2,500, including equipment and labor. Federal tax credits and rebates can offset up to 30% of the cost, making it a smart investment, especially with the Inflation Reduction Act incentives still in place.

How it's working

The biggest advantage of at-home charging is its convenience. No more late-night runs to a charging station or worrying about whether your car will be ready in the morning. With an L2 charger, your car is always ready to go because it can be charged while you do other things, like sleep.

Charging at home is also significantly cheaper. On average, U.S. residential electricity costs $0.17 per kilowatt hour, compared to public charging rates of $0.30 per kilowatt hour or higher. Over time, this leads to substantial savings for high-mileage drivers.

Plus, for the environment, home chargers reduce dependency on less efficient public charging infrastructure. When combined with renewable energy sources like solar panels, pollution can be significantly reduced.

This is just one of many ways electrifying your home — whether it's your car, appliances, or HVAC system — can save money while cutting pollution. Organizations like Arcadia and WattBuy can also help connect you to renewable energy sources, while tools like Rewiring America's tax credit calculator can help you navigate incentives and plan upgrades.

What people are saying

One Redditor said, "Home charging is the best and most convenient part of EV ownership," while another called it "life-changing."

Many shared anecdotes about how installing an L2 charger transformed their daily routines, reducing both stress and costs.

Still, some users highlighted the importance of assessing your driving patterns and home setup before committing. For those with low daily mileage, L1 chargers might suffice, while high-mileage drivers will see the greatest benefit from L2.

Installing a home EV charger is a step toward a more sustainable future. By embracing energy-efficient solutions like this, homeowners can cut costs and reduce their carbon impact. With federal incentives and resources like Rewiring America's tools to guide the process, now is the time to electrify your life. But don't wait too long — these incentives may not last, and the savings they offer are too good for both people and the planet.

