Chinese automaker gears up for release of next-gen hybrid with jaw dropping performance — here are the details

Continuous advancements in the electric and hybrid car market are making sustainable driving easier and more impressive than ever.

Chery, a Chinese automaker, has launched the pre-sale of its plug-in hybrid sedan, the Fulwin A9L, and the range is truly remarkable.

According to Interesting Engineering, "The hybrid setup enables a pure electric range of up to 161 miles and a total combined range of roughly 1,243 miles when fully charged and fueled."

While the average plug-in hybrid has a range of around 600 miles, this new Chery sedan doubles that. Plus, the company's updated hybrid Fulwin A8 model boasts an 870-mile range.

Taking the average range of a gas-powered car, about 403 miles, these hybrid options not only keep you from having to stop and refuel as often, but the electric aspect helps keep down toxic tailpipe emissions, as they don't burn as much dirty fuel.

To make things even better, charging electric vehicles is much cheaper than using gas, and with full EVs, there's no need for oil changes, either.

There is some pushback on EVs because of the pollution and environmental destruction caused by mining resources for lithium batteries.

However, roughly 30 million tons of minerals are needed annually for the clean energy transition, which is much lower than the approximately 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels already being mined every year. Plus, unlike those dirty fuels, the minerals can be reused.

Chery is planning to launch the Fulwin A9L model globally in 2026, and the hybrid sedan is expected to be priced at $20,700 and $27,600.

To make owning an EV all the more eco-friendly and affordable, home solar panels can be cheaper and more reliable than using the grid to charge your vehicle.

While navigating the installation process can be tricky, EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and could save you up to $10,000.

