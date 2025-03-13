BMW unveils stunning new EV with next-level range capabilities: 'Finally catching up to Tesla'

"Very respectable ranges for what will likely be great cars to drive."

We finally have a little more clarity on BMW's Neue Klasse electric vehicles, and the details don't disappoint.

InsideEVs shared the scoop on the highly anticipated EVs and their next-gen batteries, which tap into new cylindrical cells and other efficiency improvements.

The Neue Klasse can unabashedly declare its vehicles "range kings." BMWBlog reported that the lowest range of the new models is 373 miles on a full charge, while the highest is a remarkable 570 miles.

That falls a bit short of the 620 miles targeted in 2022, but it matches many gas-powered cars and should ease range anxiety, as InsideEVs asserted.

Another exciting improvement is charge time, which BMW said will be up to 30% faster than that of its contemporary crop of EVs. The automaker's new battery system will be used in all of the Neue Klasse models, including the forthcoming iX3 that will be released in 2025, per InsideEVs.

The Neue Klasse will be a dynamic platform as well. Some models will have just one electric motor, while others will have as many as four.

That provides tantalizing possibilities for the future incarnation of the M3 sports car, which InsideEVs noted will sound and feel like a gas-powered car despite being all electric.

BMW's exciting moves are a further signal of the brand's commitment to EVs. A previously unveiled Neue Klasse concept car showed off the capabilities of this new platform.

The progression of the BMW iX, meanwhile, revealed that the brand was already looking to proactively address range concerns with a road trip-ready EV.

The company's work on a new $10 million battery recycling facility also demonstrates its commitment to a holistic plan for its EVs.

BMW hasn't been stagnant when it comes to alternative EV paths, either. In 2024, it announced a collaboration with Toyota on the first-ever hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle by a major auto manufacturer slated for 2028.

All these moves can sweeten the pot for drivers considering an EV. EVs already offer fuel savings, industry-low maintenance costs, and a reduction in tailpipe pollution.

Range anxiety can significantly decrease with the ease of fast home charging, more public charging stations, and battery improvements like BMW's.

Commenters on the InsideEVs story were impressed by the automaker's gains.

"So after all these years a legacy automaker is finally catching up to Tesla," one commenter declared.

"Very respectable ranges for what will likely be great cars to drive," another said.

