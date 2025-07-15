Chinese auto manufacturer unveils new hybrid model with eye-popping performance — here's what we know

It is over double the average range of a gas-powered car.

One new hybrid vehicle's range is beyond impressive.

Chinese car company Chery International revealed the 2025 model of its Fulwin A8, and it has some incredible features.

The sedan, also called Chery Arrizo 8, features a 1.5-liter turbo engine, advanced driver assistance, and a total driving range that "stretches beyond 870 miles," per Interesting Engineering. Its interior is equipped with a dual-screen display, a sunroof, and a sleek leather cabin. The price ranges from 119,900 to 135,900 yuan, or around $16,700 to $19,000.

An 870-mile range is over double the average range of a gas-powered car, which hovers around 400 miles, per the U.S. Department of Energy. While electric vehicles typically offer a lower range, they yield significant savings because of low charging costs.

Driving an electric or hybrid vehicle can save you a significant amount of money on fuel costs compared to gas-powered cars. EV and HEV drivers can see "savings of up to $2,200 a year for a fully electric vehicle and $1,500 for a hybrid electric vehicle," according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Drivers who take advantage of the benefits of home solar can save even more money. Rather than sourcing energy solely from the grid, EV owners with home solar systems can charge up for as little as $0.

If you're not quite ready to give up gas and commit to making your next car an EV, a hybrid may be right for you. HEVs offer improved mileage, great fuel savings, and maintain resale value. Lower pollution makes HEVs a great way to reduce your carbon footprint — they're a far better choice than their gas-powered counterparts.

Chery's Fulwin A8 is impressive, and from the looks of it, there's more to come.

"Since 2003, the Chinese manufacturer has maintained its position as the leading exporter of Chinese-brand passenger cars for 22 consecutive years. Looking ahead, Chery plans to channel funds raised into vehicle research and development to broaden its product lineup," said Interesting Engineering's Bojan Stojkovski.

