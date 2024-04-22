New research on EV car usage challenges common range anxiety phenomenon: 'Need not be a concern'

The data is heartening and will hopefully encourage drivers riding the middle line to go electric.

In good news for both consumers and the environment, it seems that — despite common concerns — most electric vehicle drivers don't need to worry about their car going the distance. A new study shows that while most EVs today have ranges of 250 miles or more, which rivals many gas-powered vehicles, most EV owners drive less than 50 miles daily.

While many drivers often cite range anxiety (the fear that an EV will run out of battery before finding a charging station or reaching its destination) as a leading reason not to make the switch to an EV, Recurrent detailed that their study suggests range anxiety "need not be a concern" for most daily drivers.

An analysis of over 18,000 EVs across all 50 states reveals that most drivers go less than 45 miles and only use 8% to 16% of their vehicle's range daily. The outlet further notes that the charts use median numbers to eliminate bias from outliers.

While range anxiety concerns are understandable due to the lack of charging infrastructure in some areas, the data is heartening and will hopefully encourage drivers riding the middle line to go electric. Furthermore, charging infrastructure is getting better all the time.

Transportation is the largest contributor to planet-warming pollution worldwide. A typical car produces over 10,000 pounds of carbon pollution per year, while EVs produce zero tailpipe pollution.

Not only do EVs cost the environment less, they also save drivers money. They are less expensive to "fill up," and drivers can cash in on rebates for making the electrifying change.

Aside from studies like this, more and more real-life examples of EVs proving those afraid of range anxiety wrong are popping up, like a new dad who made a 5,500-mile trip in an EV with a baby, a couple who took their EV from pole to pole, and a father-son duo who took their Model Y on a 12,000-mile road trip.

