Volvo unveils impressive new model that could shake up vehicle market: 'A very attractive choice'

Volvo has a new electric vehicle hitting the streets of China, according to Interesting Engineering.

The new XC70 is a plug-in hybrid SUV with up to 132 miles of all-electric range. Volvo says that's the most range it has offered in a hybrid to date. The range goes up to 745 miles with the help of a gas engine. Fast DC charging allows the XC70 to go from 0-80% in only 23 minutes, and bi-directional charging allows it to share power when needed. Lane assist and an optional heads-up display are also available.

Electric vehicles are a necessary step in upgrading the world's transportation systems. They're cheaper to run and maintain than gas cars, plus, when gas is cut out of the picture, passengers can avoid harmful fumes.

Best of all, EVs cut tailpipe pollution. Light-duty transportation contributes a lot of atmospheric pollution, which exacerbates destructive weather patterns. These can include droughts, heat waves, and floods, which incur massive costs across housing, agriculture, ecology, and other sectors. Even after taking into account manufacturing and grid energy sources for charging, EVs come out ahead of gas cars in cutting pollution.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Hybrid vehicles are ultimately a compromise in avoiding all of these negative outcomes of pollution, but they're still a step in the right direction. One study showed that in Europe, plug-in hybrids were 30% more efficient than gas cars, but still generated twice the pollution of battery EVs.

The Volvo XC70 is available for preorder in China for $37,100, and a European release is expected to follow. Volvo was excited to offer a compelling transition path for drivers of gas cars.

"The new XC70 is a very attractive choice for customers who want the benefits of electric driving but are not yet ready to go fully electric," said Volvo president Håkan Samuelsson. "It is a cornerstone of our electrified product portfolio, a bridge to fully electric cars for our customers, and it will strengthen our presence in the world's largest car market."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.