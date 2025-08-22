Chevy EV truck shatters world record with 1,000-mile drive on single charge: 'A great example of how far ... technology has come'

As time passes, electric vehicle technology continues to make great strides, heating up its competition against gas-powered cars.

According to a news release, General Motors shattered the world record for the farthest distance traveled on a single charge for an EV. The feat was accomplished by a team of engineers who drove a 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Max Range for 1,059.2 miles. The previous record was held by Lucid Motors' Air Grand Touring, which travelled 749 miles on a single charge.

It's worth noting that the Silverado Max Range trim boasts an estimated range of 493 miles on a single charge. While impressive in its own right, that figure was doubled during the record run. The team of GM engineers became curious about how far they could push the vehicle after they "optimized absolutely everything."

"Getting this kind of range on a full charge doesn't happen by accident," Kurt Kelty, vice president of battery, propulsion, and sustainability at GM, said. "This achievement is a great example of how far our EV technology has come, and the kind of innovation we're building on every day at GM."

The team drove the Silverado on public roads near GM's Milford Proving Ground in southeastern Michigan before ending the run in Belle Isle in Detroit. The engineers took turns driving the truck in one-hour shifts, maintaining speeds between 20 and 25 mph.

The tweaks to the vehicle included installing a tonneau cover, switching off climate control, and conducting the test in the summer for "optimum ambient temperature for battery efficiency."

Jon Doremus, propulsion calibration engineering manager, reiterated that the team wanted to make the test as realistic as possible. "If we drove it downhill the whole time, sure, we'd get insane mileage. But that's not what this was about. We wanted this to be real, on public roads," Doremus said.

Switching to an EV can not only help the environment by reducing pollution, but it can also save you money. In general, EVs require less maintenance than gas-powered vehicles while also eliminating the need to stop at gas stations. This can go a long way in helping people cut down on reliance on fossil fuels.

